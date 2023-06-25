Irish football star Robbie Brady and his wife Kerrie welcome their third child together

Irish football star Robbie Brady and his wife Kerrie have welcomed their third child together.

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2018, are already parents to a nine-year-old daughter named Halle and a four-year-old son named Louie.

Kerrie took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the birth of their third child – a baby girl.

She captioned the post: “𝚆𝚎 𝚕𝚘𝚟𝚎 𝚢𝚘𝚞 𝚍𝚘𝚎𝚜𝚗´𝚝 𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚗 𝚋𝚎𝚐𝚒𝚗 𝚝𝚘 𝚜𝚌𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚌𝚑 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚜𝚞𝚛𝚏𝚊𝚌𝚎. 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚏𝚒𝚗𝚊𝚕 𝚙𝚒𝚎𝚌𝚎 🧩 💗”

Irish TV presenter Lucy Kennedy commented: “Awe, congratulations Xxxx ❤️”, and Niamh De Brún wrote: “Congratulations ❤️❤️”

Robbie, who plays for Championship side Preston, and Kerrie got married at the Church of St Peter and Paul in Crecora, Co. Limerick in June 2018.

The couple, who met in Dublin when they were just teenagers and are currently living in Manchester, then hosted a star-studded reception at the Carriage House in Adare Manor.