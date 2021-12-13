Ireland’s Miss Universe 2021 calls for ‘fair pay for nursing’ in incredible ‘Healthcare Hero’ costume

Ireland’s Miss Universe 2021 representative made a huge statement at the international beauty pageant.

Katharine Walker, from Hillsborough in Co. Down, was one of the 80 contestants competing for the crown in the southern Israeli city of Eilat over the weekend.

The 27-year-old nurse used her platform to call for the “fair pay” of healthcare workers in Ireland, as she stepped out on stage in an incredible ‘Healthcare Hero’ costume.

Alongside a photo of her costume, Katharine wrote on Instagram: “Say it louder for the people in the back 🗣🙅‍♀️💚👩‍⚕️🩺.”

“I am so so proud of this National costume design🥲 when I found out I would be representing Ireland at Miss Universe this year, I knew I wanted my costume to have a message 💪🏽.”

“I wanted something that was personal to me but also extremely relevant and impactful. I wanted to celebrate the work of my fellow healthcare workers and also to make a statement on nurses pay.”

“I am not just representing Ireland on this stage, but every single healthcare worker, the real heroes of this world, who go above and beyond caring for others, those who work through their breaks and work overtime for no extra pay, those who help the most vulnerable through their darkest days. 🤍”

“It is time to pay nurses fairly. Enough is enough 👊🏽,” she added.

Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned Miss Universe 2021 on Sunday.