Ireland rugby star Jacob Stockdale and wife Hannah welcome first child together

Jacob Stockdale and his wife Hannah have welcomed their first child together.

The Ireland and Ulster rugby star, who married his longtime love in August last year, shared the exciting news on Instagram.

Alongside a series of photos of his newborn daughter, Jacob wrote: “Phoebe Heather Stockdale ❤️ 5.8.2022”

He added: “@stockdale.hannah I honestly can’t describe how proud I am of you, you were a superstar and a warrior from start to finish and I feel incredibly lucky to have you as my wife ❤️”

“I am biased, but I think we made the most beautiful wee girl ever…now the fun begins 😰”

The new parents first met at Wallace High School back in 2007, but they only started dating in 2018.

Jacob proposed to Hannah in July 2020, and the couple tied the knot at the five-star Magheramorne Estate in Co. Antrim in August 2021.

The couple announced their pregnancy back in April.