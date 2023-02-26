Inside Niamh Cullen and her fiancé Jamie Gill’s engagement party

Niamh Cullen and her fiancé Jamie Gill hosted a lavish engagement party on Saturday night.

The influencer and her beau got engaged in December while they were doing some early Christmas shopping.

Niamh and Jamie met at a Bingo Loco event five years ago, and became friends before they started dating.

Niamh and Jamie got Chained welded forever bracelets by Heartbreak Social Club to mark their engagement party on Saturday.

The influencer had her makeup done by Ciara Ryan, who is nominated for Best Celebrity Makeup Artist at the 2023 Gossies.

Niamh took to Instagram on Sunday to share snaps from the party, which took place in The StoryTeller Pub in Dublin.

She wrote: “Channeling my inner Carrie Bradshaw for a very special night last night 🥹🤍💍 I’ve no words for our amazing family & friends!”

“We celebrated in the best pub Dublin @storytellerpub ✨ Had the most beautiful cake made by my godmother @kkgs_ ❤️”

“Sing songs & poems, it was just so special 🥺❤️,” Niamh added.