Influencer Lauren Whelan confirms romance with TikTok star Shane Morgan

Influencer Lauren Whelan has confirmed her romance with TikTok star Shane Morgan.

Earlier this month, the social media star teased she had a new man in her life.

Lauren’s followers were convinced they had uncovered the identity of her mystery beau as TikTok star Shane Morgan.

On Saturday night, Lauren posted a TikTok alongside her new beau, in which she captioned: “I’M MARRIED” – a nod to the latest TikTok sound trending on the social media platform at the moment.

Lauren passes the phone to Shane who then comes into frame.

Friends and followers of the star have since taken to the comments section to comment on the new couple.

Sophie Murray wrote: “IM SO GIDDY FOR THIS 😭❤️”

While Dancing With The Stars contestant, Miriam Mullins said: “Couple of the year 💖🥰🥰”

The content creator previously soft launched her new romance in a previous TikTok video, which briefly featured Shane.

The video showed her new beau coming in to frame, picking her up and carrying her off camera.

One TikTok user penned: “She visually said ‘she’s taken’😭😍.”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “not the soft launch.”

Earlier in the month, Lauren shared a ‘Get Ready with Me’ video of her getting ready for a double date.

The social media star revealed she and her mystery beau were heading out with her best friend and her best friend’s boyfriend for their second date.

Speaking to her TikTok followers, Lauren said: “I’m so excited for this, because I’ve always wanted to go on a double date with my bestie.”

“My best friend’s boyfriend is actually the sweetest boy in the world, and I just think they’re gonna get along so well.”

“So, the plan tonight is for us all to go out for tapas and then go to a bar and have some drinks.”

“But he actually doesn’t drink, so we’re just gonna have kind of a chill night and then maybe go out and do a little bit of dancing. I’ll have like a cocktail or two, but we’re not gonna go too crazy.”

Meanwhile, Shane sparked rumours he’s dating Lauren when he told the same spiel about going on a second date, which happened to be a date with her, her best friend and her best friend’s boyfriend.