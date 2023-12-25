In Pictures: How Irish stars are celebrating Christmas this year

A host of Irish stars have shared sweet snaps from their Christmas Day celebrations on social media.

Whether they celebrated at home or abroad this year, these Irish celebs certainly made the most of their time with loved-ones.

Find out what they got up to below:

Vogue Williams

Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews are spending Christmas in Scotland this year.

The couple brought their three children – Theodore, Gigi and Otto – to the lavish Glen Affric Estate in the Scottish Highlands, which is owned by Spencer’s family.

The estate is particularly close to their hearts, as its where they tied the knot back in 2018.

Vogue and Spencer travelled to Scotland over the weekend for Christmas, after they were recently forced to deny they had permanently relocated to Ireland.

Rosanna Davison

Rosanna Davison returned to her famous father Chris de Burgh’s home in Wicklow for the festive season once again this year.

The model mum and her husband Wes Quirke brought their three young children – Sophia, Hugo and Oscar – to their grandparents for Christmas Day.

Ahead of her stint on Dancing With The Stars in January, Rosanna donned a sequin dress for the occasion.

On Christmas Eve, the former Miss World perfectly described what its likes to be a mum as she shared a snap of her son Hugo pushing her into the Christmas tree as she tried to get a nice photo of them together.

Suzanne Jackson

Suzanne Jackson decided to spend her Christmas abroad this year.

The SOSU Cosmetics founder jetted to the Maldives with her husband Dylan O’Connor for a festive getaway.

The pair were later joined by Suzanne’s sister Carla just in time for Christmas Day, and shared a video of them going for a swim in matching Santa hats.

Una Healy

Una Healy got to spend Christmas Day with her kids Aoife Belle and Tadhg this year, unlike 2022.

Last year, the singer’s children spent the day with their father Ben Foden, who she split from in 2018 after six years of marriage.

Clearly it was Una’s turn to have the kids for Christmas this year, as she shared sweet snaps of them opening their presents at 5.30am this morning.

The trio are currently living in Tipperary, where Una grew up.

Louise Cooney

Louise Cooney is celebrating her first Christmas as a mum this year.

The popular influencer welcomed her first child, a son named Jude, with her boyfriend Mark Sweeney in early November.

Taking to Instagram on Christmas morning, the new mum shared a sweet snap of her and Jude at her family home in Limerick, and the newborn looked adorable dressed in a Santa outfit.

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Dowling Gourounlian (@bprdowling)

It was Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian’s second Christmas as proud parents this year.

The couple welcomed a beautiful baby girl named Blake via surrogate on September 1st, 2022.

On Christmas Eve, the family-of-three shared sweet snaps of them posing on the stairs in matching pyjamas.

They captioned the post: “Tis the night before Christmas & our house is currently MADNESS but in the BEST POSSIBLE WAY EVER! The turkey will be in the oven soon & the potatoes have just been peeled.

“As you can see from the last pic Blake is 100% over having her picture taken 😂 Happy Christmas everyone, there is just something so magical about Christmas Eve. We @gourounlian are so very lucky we get to share this time with our family @effidy_dowling_ 🎅🏻 @nazouk 🎁 Tati🎄Yohen.

“Next on the agenda is to help Blake get her table ready for Santa & Rudolf ♥️.”