Imelda May announces the death of her beloved father

Imelda May has announced the death of her beloved father, Tony.

Her father was 91 and was predeceased by his wife and Imelda’s mother, Madge, who passed away in November 2021.

Taking to her Instagram, the singer shared the heartbreaking news and thanked the staff at St. James Hospital in Dublin for looking after her Dad.

She wrote: “Our dearest father Tony Clabby has passed away on this fine day, the 12th day of Christmas, Nollaig na mBán, Little Christmas, the Epihany, and the day of the Kings,

after three sacred days of gathering, holding, laughing, accepting, harmonising and loving he passed gently.”

“We are heartbroken but truly grateful.”

“More than anyone I’ve ever met, Dad was pure LOVE.”

“As he said himself only hours ago, he’s had a great time, it’s time to go easy, it’s time to go to Madge. And true love lives forever. ❤️”

“Thanks to all the amazing absolute angels in #stjameshospitaldublin”

The singer’s beloved mum passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, at the age of 94, just over two years prior to her father.