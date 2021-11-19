Imelda May announces the death of her mother in heartbreaking tribute

Imelda May has announced the death of her mother Madge in a heartbreaking tribute posted on social media.

The singer’s beloved mum passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, at the age of 94.

Taking to Facebook and Instagram, the Dublin native wrote: “Madge Clabby (nee Comerford) 1927-2021. Our dearest darling mother passed away yesterday.”

Imelda continued: “She drifted gently in her sleep and took her last breath, in her own bed with her beloved husband Tony by her side.”

“We couldn’t have wished for better. She deserved all.”

“The effects of her fierce strength, infinite compassion, generosity, determination, quick wit, humour, vibrancy, sharp mind and deep spirit will outlive her and endure.”

Imelda added: “Our matriarch, our supreme queen, has gone to the awaiting ancestors. The sorrow is deep our hearts are hurting but gratitude is abundant and love all consuming.”

Back in January, Imelda revealed her mother was in hospital after she suffered a stroke.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on his RTÉ Radio One show, she said: “It’s really tough because we can’t visit her, we can’t see her and it’s just absolutely torturous to be honest.”

“I’m very lucky to have had her and my dad in my life. I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing if it wasn’t for them and all their support and encouragement.”