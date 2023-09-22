How to watch Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams’ new TV show about sex in Ireland

Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams’ new TV show about sex is finally available to watch online.

The programme, titled Joanne & Vogue’s Sex Drive, aired on E4 on Thursday night, and is now free to stream on the Channel 4 app.

The one-off special follows the duo on a trip to Ibiza, where they explore their sexual boundaries to find out if they’re as open minded as they think.

Known for hosting their hilarious podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, Joanne and Vogue embark on an eye opening and empowering journey, with a goal of exploring their sexuality and understanding how to truly live their best lives.

Sex Drive is described as a “raucous, real-talk, funny road trip with heart that approaches the world of sex, spirituality, and wellness in an entirely fresh and riotous way.”

From steaming their ‘yonis’ in a field, to a wild night out at an erotic nightclub in the heart of Ibiza’s West End, the programme is definitely a must-watch.