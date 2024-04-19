Here’s the line-up for The Late Late Show this Friday

A number of guests have been confirmed to appear on The Late Late Show this Friday night.

Leading this week’s line-up is Irish wrestler Becky Lynch.

The WWE star, otherwise known as The Man, shared the news in a video posting on Instagram.

In the video, she told host Patrick Kielty: “Paddy, I know you are the new guy in town, but let me show you what it takes to be the real main event…”

The 37-year-old, whose real name is Rebecca Quin, is one of WWE’s most recognisable and highest-paid wrestlers.

In 2019, she won a Royal Rumble match, and at WrestleMania 35 won both the Raw Women’s Championship and SmackDown Women’s Championship, making her the first woman to hold both titles simultaneously and a four-time WWE women’s champion.

She lost the SmackDown title the following month, but then set the record for the longest reign as Raw Women’s Champion at 399 days until going on a hiatus due to pregnancy in May 2020.

In August 2021, Lynch returned at SummerSlam to confront SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, whom she would defeat seconds later to become a four-time SmackDown Women’s Champion.

With her WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship win in early 2023, she became WWE’s Sixth Women’s Triple Crown Champion, and then after winning the NXT Women’s Championship in September 2023, she became WWE’s Sixth Women’s Grand Slam Champion.

She is also a best-selling New York Times author, following the release of her memoir Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl.

Ireland’s Eurovision entrant Bambie Thug will also perform on The Late Late Show tonight.

The first Eurovision semi-final will take place on May 10th in Malmö, Sweden.

The Late Late Show airs tonight at 9.35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.