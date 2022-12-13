The line-up for Ireland’s Fittest Family Celebrity Special 2022 is here.

The four celebrity contestants and their families will battle it out in a bid to win €10,000 for their chosen charity.

The runners-up will all receive €1,000 for their charity of choice.

Social media sensation Tadhg Fleming were accompanied by his dad, Derry, sister Maryanne and their cousin Terry O’Brien.

They were coached by Donncha O’Callaghan in the hopes of winning money for their chosen charity, Let’s Get Talking.

RTÉ broadcaster Blathnaid Treacy was teamed up with her husband, Charlie Moon, her brother, Naoise, and Charlie’s brother, Jake Mooney.

They were coached by Anna Geary and their chosen organisation was St Patrick’s Mental Health Services.

Television presenter Glenda Gilson took part with her husband, Rob McNaughton, and her cousins Sam Harley and Shane Lawlor.

They were coached by Nina Carberry and their chosen charity was Childline.

Finally, comedian Emma Doran was joined by her daughter, Ella Doran, her aunt Susan Mulrane, and her cousin Owen Mulrane.

They were coached by Davy Fitz and their chosen charity was CanTeen.

Ireland’s Fittest Family Celebrity Special airs on Wednesday 28th December at 6.30pm on RTÉ One.