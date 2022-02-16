Here’s how you can apply for the next season of First Dates Ireland

Applications for the next season of First Dates Ireland are now open.

If you’re single and looking for love, the popular RTÉ show wants you to apply now.

The call-out from Coco Content reads: “In First Dates, single people from across Ireland come to the First Dates restaurant where they have a real blind date.”

“Joining maître D’ Mateo Saina, are barman Neil Kenna, and waiters Alice and Pete, who help set the scene and give romance the best possible chance to flourish.”

“First Dates Ireland is filmed in Coda Eatery at The Gibson Hotel where every moment is captured by over 20 cameras in the first fixed-rig show of its kind to be made in Ireland.”

“The singletons who visit the restaurant range in age from 18 to 80 plus. The unobtrusive cameras allow the daters to forget they are being filmed and start bonding… or not!”

“The tables are set, the champagne is on ice and the doors of the restaurant are currently open to the next batch of daters looking for love!”

To apply for the show, fill out the application form here.

