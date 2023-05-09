Here are Wild Youth’s odds of qualifying for the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest

Wild Youth are representing Ireland at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

The band will compete in the first semi-final which takes place tonight, May 9.

The foursome, who will perform their song We Are One, said: “We can’t wait to get on the stage, and we just want to do everyone in Ireland proud.”

There are 15 countries competing in tonight’s semi-final – including Azerbaijan, Croatia, Czechia, Finland, Ireland, Israel, Latvia, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden and Switzerland.

The best ten countries will qualify for the grand final, which will take place on Saturday night.

These ten countries will be joined by an additional 15 countries (the ten qualifying countries from semi-final two, and ‘The Big Five’.)

Wild Youth will perform sixth tonight.

According to Betfair, the odds currently stand at:

Finland: 8/15

Sweden: 23/10

Norway: 18/1

Czech Republic: 20/1

Israel: 201/

Croatia: 80/1

Moldova: 80/1

Serbia: 100/1

Switzerland: 150/1

Netherlands: 150/1

Azerbaijan: 200/1

Portugal: 200/1

Malta: 200/1

Ireland: 200/1

Latvia: 200/1