Greg O’Shea reveals if he’s still in touch with his Love Island co-stars

Greg O’Shea has revealed if he’s still in touch with his Love Island co-stars.

The 26-year-old won the show with Amber Gill in 2019, but the pair split just weeks after leaving the villa.

Greg and Amber’s romance didn’t exactly end on good terms, as the Newcastle native accused him of dumping her over text, which he firmly denied.

However, the former couple have since cleared the air, and Greg has insisted there’s “no bad blood” between them.

While he’s not exactly friends with Amber, the Limerick native has revealed he’s still in touch with some of their other cast mates.

Speaking to RSVP Live, Greg said: “I am in touch with a couple of them. It is impossible to be friends with everyone, especially when I was only on the show for two weeks.”

“Joe Garrett and I get on very well because we both enjoy sports. Even though we weren’t in the villa together we still bonded on the reunion show afterwards.”

“I chat to all the boys that live together in London; Jordan, Chris and Michael. It is not like I don’t like everyone else, I just don’t know them,” he explained.

After splitting from Amber in 2019, Greg went on to date British influencer Kate Hutchins for two years – but the pair never shared their relationship on social media.

Sadly, the couple split before Christmas as they “didn’t want the same things out of life”, and Greg has confirmed he’s back on the market.