Georgie Crawford shares sweet tribute to newborn daughter – after lengthy surrogacy journey

Georgie Crawford has shared a sweet tribute to her newborn daughter, after her lengthy surrogacy journey.

The Good Glow podcast host and her husband Jamie welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Tahlie, earlier this week.

The couple started looking into surrogacy after Georgie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, and subsequently froze her eggs before undergoing treatment.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Georgie shared a video of herself cradling her baby girl in the hospital ward.

The mum-of-two penned: “I had to take @jamiecrawford11’s amazing words from earlier and post them here because seeing it all written down is just so unbelievable…”

“‘Hi, my name is Tahlie. I was created 6 years ago and born on Monday. I was made when my mum got sick and I was frozen.'”

“‘I travelled to London for some tests then I came back home to Dublin for a few years. In 2021 I went to Ukraine but sadly a war broke out and I was rescued by an amazing man, put into his car, and driven to Slovakia.'”

“‘I spent some time in Bratislava and then I went back to Kiev,'” Georgie continued to share Jamie’s words.

“‘I went back to Bratislava for a while before taking a train to Berlin. From there I got another train to Paris and then I flew to Turkey, finally I landed in Tbilisi, Georgia where I was carried by an amazing lady for 9 months until I was born on Monday morning.'”

“‘My name is Native American and it means ‘Leaping Water’. | have leaped many seas, rivers and lakes to be here and I am 2 days old.'”

“‘My mum, dad and big sister Pia love me so much. My name is Tahlie Crawford, I am a miracle.’”

After a number of setbacks in their surrogacy journey, Georgie announced on Instagram in April that she was set to become a mum again.

At the time, the 38-year-old wrote: “I think it’s finally starting to sink in…our surrogate mother is pregnant!! After what feels like forever, our precious baby is on its way to us.”

“In a million years I could never describe the emotions we have felt this year, our baby is due after the summer. We are so grateful to the brave man who rescued our embryos from Ukraine back in Feb, 2022.”

“But most of all we owe everything to the incredible lady who is carrying our baby for us, an earth angel, words cannot describe our gratitude.”

“I have so much love in my heart writing these words. It hasn’t been an easy road for us, so much so, that it’s hard to believe it’s real.”

Georgie and Jamie, who tied the knot in 2015, are already parents to a five-year-old daughter named Pia.