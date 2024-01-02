Former Ireland AM star Aidan Cooney leaves breakfast show for new radio slot amid Ryan Tubridy shakeup

Former Ireland AM star Aidan Cooney has left his breakfast show on Q102 to host a new programme within the station, amid Ryan Tubridy’s new radio slot.

Aidan left Ireland AM back in 2018, but has continued his broadcasting career on the popular Dublin radio station.

Following his exit from Virgin Media, Aidan presented the breakfast show with Venetia Quik weekdays from 7am to 10am.

It has now been reported by RSVP Live, that Aidan will host his own programme on Sundays between 12pm and 3pm.

He said: “Much as I love being on the radio, this nonsense of getting up while the rest of Dublin sleeps just has to stop! I want my sleep time back.”

“It’s been a real blast to serve weekday Breakfast with Venetia for the past few years, and I want to thank her and all our listeners for putting up with me.”

“I will now be moving to weekends on Q102 and look forward to being a part of a brand new FeelGood weekend for Dublin. I can’t wait to get started.”

His brand new show comes as Ryan Tubridy debuted his new show on Virgin Radio UK on Tuesday morning, which is also aired on Dublin’s Q102 at the same time.

During his first broadcast, Ryan opened the show by saying: “Well, good morning. We are live from the top of the tower, looking out at drizzly, grey, beautiful London city and beyond.”

He asked listeners to send in “thoughts, ideas, suggestions or anything that might be troubling your mind”, and added: “We have so much to do, so much to say and we will do it all after this…”

He then played Pride (In The Name Of Love) by Irish superstars U2 as his first song.

Ryan’s new slot will air from 10am to 1pm Monday to Friday on the Irish station.