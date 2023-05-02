First look at Baz Ashmawy’s new comedy-drama Faithless

Filming has commenced on Baz Ashmawy’s new comedy drama series ‘Faithless’.

The six-part series, which will air on Virgin Media Television, is being filmed in Bray, Co. Wicklow.

Co-written by and starring Baz Ashmawy, the series follows an Irish-Egyptian dad, Sam, who is presented with the life-altering responsibility of raising his three young daughters alone after his wife dies.

That is until his irresponsible but irresistible younger brother moves in to “help,” but never leaves.

The multicultural family tries to cope with their sudden loss in their own separate ways.

However, despite emotions running at an understandable high, the family finds ways to pull together and manages to find light in the darkness and humour in the saddest of times.

Baz commented: “I’m hugely excited. It’s my baby. So I love it. It’s been a long time coming. Seeing it come together is strange but very rewarding. It’s weird to put something down on paper and see these actors bring it to life. It’s great!”

“Bray is where all the filming happens. Nice locations, and everybody has been very accommodating to us. It’s been great.”