EXCLUSIVE! Wild Youth pay tribute to the late Mark Sheehan: ‘He was the funniest man alive’

Wild Youth have paid tribute to the late Mark Sheehan.

The Script’s lead guitarist sadly died at the age of 46 earlier this month, and Wild Youth will dedicate their upcoming Eurovision performance to him.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie, Wild Youth star Conor O’Donoghue explained: “Mark is someone who was very important to the band. He’s probably the first person that ever believed in us.”

“Him and Danny [O’Donoghue] came and saw one of our shows in Dublin and afterwards, they came and met us and spoke to us for hours.”

“Mark emailed me the next day and was like, ‘Come to London’, and he helped us get our flights over. We went into the studio with him and essentially spent every day in the studio with him for about two years.”

“He helped with our craft, with our songwriting, and gave us all the time in the world. I would say he’s a large reason we’re here today.”

David Whelan added: “He was just the funniest man alive as well. He was hilarious.”

Conor then said: “Mark was obviously so well known for writing songs. And just being in his company, and learning from him… Seeing him in his happy place, which was the studio, writing songs [is one of my fondest memories of him].”

Wild Youth will perform their song ‘We Are One’ in the first Eurovision semi-final on May 9.

The band is made up of Conor, David, Ed Porter and Callum McAdam.