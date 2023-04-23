Wild Youth reveal plans to honour The Script’s Mark Sheehan at the Eurovision

Wild Youth will dedicate their Eurovision performance to The Script’s Mark Sheehan, who sadly passed away earlier this month.

The band’s lead guitarist died at the age of 46 last week, following a short illness.

Wild Youth, who are representing Ireland at the Eurovision, have since revealed their plans to honour Mark at the song contest in Liverpool next month.

The band’s lead singer Conor O’Donohoe worked closely with Mark, and admitted he “owes everything” to the late musician.

He told the Sunday Mirror: “Mark was an incredibly special person. I had the honour of working with The Script for such a long time.”

“In the studio every day he was the first person that backed me and flew me to London and believed in me, and hugged me and told me I was brilliant for the first time.”

“But also told me what I could improve on at the same time.”

“I kind of owe Mark everything and the Eurovision performance is going to be wholeheartedly dedicated to Mark,” Conor added.

Wild Youth will perform their song ‘We Are One’ in the first Eurovision semi-final on May 9.

The band is made up of Conor, David Whelan, Ed Porter and Callum McAdam.