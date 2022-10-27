EXCLUSIVE! Lucy Kennedy reveals hopes to land hosting role on Irish version of hit TV show

Lucy Kennedy has revealed her hopes to land a hosting role on the Irish version of The Masked Singer.

Earlier this month, it was reported that an Irish version of the hit TV show could be set to replace Dancing With The Stars on RTÉ One.

The popular programme is a Korean franchise, which has been picked up by countries around the world – including America and the UK.

The wacky reality show follows a group of masked stars, as they battle it out on stage with their singing talents.

At the end of each episode, one celebrity’s identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage in a wild guessing game.

The British version, which is hosted by Joel Dommett, has become a huge success since it launched in 2020.

Amid speculation DWTS won’t return after the upcoming 2023 series, a TV insider recently told the Sunday World that an Irish version of The Masked Singer could be in the works – and Lucy Kennedy wants to host it.

While the Virgin Media star previously declined to work on Dancing With The Stars due to work commitments, she admitted she’d gladly throw her hat in the ring for the hosting gig on The Masked Singer.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie, the mom-of-three said: “Yeah, now we’re talking! I would never be a contestant, but yes to hosting that!”

“That would be right up my street. Now you’re talking my language. I would love to host that – I watch it, my kids watch it.”

Lucy currently fronts her own TV shows, Livin’ With Lucy and Lucy Investigates.

She also hosted Ireland’s Got Talent from 2017 until 2019.

The popular presenter recently admitted she was offered the coveted role of hosting Dancing With The Stars, but declined the job due to her other work commitments.

Lucy told Goss.ie: “I was offered the hosting role. I turned it down because of Living with Lucy – I’m just too busy.”

“So, yes. I was very kindly offered the role, but I just couldn’t do it.”

“I couldn’t marry the two; because Living with Lucy is my baby, and I wouldn’t physically have the time to do the two, so I turned it down.”

Although she was offered the presenting gig, Lucy admitted she would never partake in the show as a contestant.

She joked that viewers would never see her in lycra on national television.

Earlier this month, RTÉ announced Doireann Garrihy as Nicky Byrne’s replacement on Dancing With The Stars.

The broadcaster will co-host the dancing contest with Jennifer Zamparelli when it returns to air in January 2023.

Nicky announced his shock departure from Dancing With The Stars back in August.

In a post shared on Instagram at the time, the Westlife star wrote: “A little news from me. Sadly I will be stepping away from hosting Dancing with the Stars on RTÉ.”

“Westlife are now ten shows into our Wild Dreams tour. We had two phenomenal nights at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium followed by a mind blowing show at Wembley Stadium and two absolutely sensational nights at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh,” he continued.

“This tour continues now taking us around the world including five continents with 60 plus shows up until Summer 2023.”

“So with all this in mind, I have had to make some tough decisions. One of them is my future hosting ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on RTÉ – a show I have loved hosting from the very beginning.”

“I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this show, full of glitz n’ glamour and of course, being a part of everyone’s Sunday night Winter TV viewing. It’s been a brilliant five seasons since we launched in 2017, working with the best crew in the world.”

“I have smiled and laughed my way through those 59 shows to date and what a journey it’s been. I take away the greatest memories,” Nicky wrote.

“Thank you, Amanda and Jennifer, and of course Lottie for stepping in. Thank you RTÉ. Thank you to the amazing team in ShinAwil. Thank you to Loraine, Brian, Arthur and Julian and all of the professional dancers. Thank you to the crew of hundreds who made all of those shows special.”

Nicky concluded his post by writing: “I wish whoever takes over from me the absolute best. Just don’t fall down that stairs at the start of the show!! You’ll have an absolute blast.”