RTÉ respond to report Dancing With The Stars will be axed after 2023 series

RTÉ has responded to claims Dancing With The Stars will be axed next year, after one final series.

According to the Irish Sun, the broadcaster has only signed a one-season deal with the show’s production company ShinAwil, and it’s not expected to return in 2024.

An insider said: “Dancing With The Stars is just too expensive for RTE. The national broadcaster is facing into a recession with a drop in ad ­revenue and has to budget accordingly.”

The newspaper also reported that only nine pro dancers will take part in the next series, meaning less celebrities will take part.

The same report suggested Lottie Ryan is set to replace Nicky Byrne as co-host of the show next year.

Last month, Nicky Byrne confirmed he was stepping away from the show to go on tour with Westlife.

In response to the report, RTÉ told Independent.ie that it “does not comment on contractual agreements”.

They also confirmed that “no decision” has been made yet on Nicky Byrne’s replacement.

“We look forward to Dancing with the Stars returning to RTÉ One in 2023,” the broadcaster added.

Dancing with the Stars returned to RTÉ One back in January, following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fifth series of the show was won by jockey Nina Carberry and her professional dance partner Pasquale la Rocca.