EXCLUSIVE! Lucy Kennedy opens up about spending time with a dominatrix for her new TV series

Lucy Kennedy has opened up about spending time with a dominatrix for her new TV series.

Lucy Investigates is a four-part series coming to Virgin Media very soon, and it sees the popular presenter immerse herself into lifestyles of four fascinating factions of Irish society.

Speaking about the Sex in the Suburbs episode, Lucy told Goss.ie at Virgin Media Television’s New Season Launch: “I spent time with a dominatrix!”

She continued: “It’s not sleazy or dirty, but it’s definitely grown up content. I also sat down with a sexologist – who was laughing at me for being prude-ish… Even me as the female Louis Theroux, I was cringing at bits!”

“When it came to the saucy stuff, I was a bit uncomfortable I’m not going to lie,” Lucy admitted.

“I think anyone who knows me knows I am very immature, and I did struggle to keep a straight face at times. There was times I had to stand and watch shall we say… I didn’t exactly learn a lot because I closed my eyes!”

Speaking about the other episodes of the new series, Lucy said: “I spent time with Irish female travellers, who I’ve always admired. I wanted to celebrate them because they’ve always stayed in the background and yet, they are the backbones of these communities.”

“Then we did cosmetic surgery. It’s unbelievable. Girls as young as 16 flying over to Turkey and other countries to get work done. So we look at the good, the bad, and the ugly. Where it’s gone wrong, where it’s gone right, and just the pros and cons of it.”

“I witnessed a couple of operations and injections. Cosmetic surgery is a huge industry now – everyone’s getting it except me!”

Lucy continued: “And then we looked at social media. We looked at how powerful the world of social media is and how people survive with it as a job. I spent time with TikTokers and YouTubers.”

“I went up to Derry to spend time with a guy named Adam B (@adambyt) who is huge. I also hung out with King Of Chemo (@thekingofchemo) who is a gorgeous guy from Clontarf. He’s been diagnosed with a rare form of brain tumour and he is documenting his final years on TikTok.”

“I was so lucky to get the chance to spend time with so many really amazing people, and people who were so open and honest in sharing their real lives with me. I think people will love the show.”