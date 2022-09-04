EXCLUSIVE! Dami Hope reveals who he thinks will replace Laura Whitmore on Love Island

Dami Hope has revealed who he thinks will replace Laura Whitmore on Love Island.

The Irish presenter started hosting the hit dating show back in 2020, but recently confirmed she will not be returning for the next season.

A host of stars have been tipped to take over from Laura, and 2022 contestant Dami has since revealed who he thinks would be perfect for the gig.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the Virgin Media Television New Season Launch, the Dubliner said: “Probably Maya Jama, Demi Isaac or Maura Higgins.”

“If Maura did it, I think she’d be so good at it. She’d probably give the boys s*** for Casa Amor though!” he laughed.

Maura, who appeared on the 2019 series of the ITV show, is one of the bookies current favourites at 5/1 to take the presenter’s reigns.

Laura Whitmore announced her shock decision to step down as the host of Love Island last month.

In a statement, the mum-of-one admitted there are elements of the dating show that she has found “very difficult”, including the flying back and forth to South Africa for the winter series along with her “new conflicting projects”.

She added: “I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline [Flack] for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline ❤️”