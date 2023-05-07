EXCLUSIVE! Clare Dunne hits back at claims RTÉ’s Kin ‘glamourises violence’ in Dublin

Clare Dunne has hit back at claims RTÉ’s Kin “glamourises violence” in Dublin.

Earlier this week, Cllr Mannix Flynn urged Dublin City Council to not grant a filming licence for any future seasons of the hit show, as he claimed it was damaging Dublin’s reputation.

Goss.ie spoke exclusively to Clare, who plays mob boss Amanda Kinsella on the show, at the 2023 IFTA Film & Drama Awards in Dublin on Sunday night ahead of the season 2 finale.

When asked her thoughts on Cllr Mannix Flynn’s comments, the actress replied: “I think sometimes it actually showcases some of the amazing spots in Dublin, personally.”

“I wouldn’t say it’s a show that glamorises violence. I think even in one of the episodes when there is a showdown shooting between two of the main male characters, what I find interesting about that is is that they’re having an emotional standoff.”

“It’s not just ‘bam bam’ and it’s over. There’s a 15/20 minute lead-up to them having that moment. They’re really, really emotionally attached to each other and it really hurts them to do what they do. So I would say we’re not glamorising violence, we’re actually asking what’s going on with these lads behind all that violence.”

