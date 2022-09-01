Ad
Everyone is raving about Sharon Horgan’s new Irish comedy thriller Bad Sisters

If you haven’t started watching Bad Sisters on Apple TV+, you need to add it to your watchlist immediately.

The series, which was created by Sharon Horgan, has received rave reviews since it premiered on the streaming service in August – and currently has a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller, Bad Sisters follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

Alongside Sharon Horgan, the series stars Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson as the Garvey sisters.

The tight-knit sisters have always looked out for each other, but they started to grow apart after Grace married her awful husband John Paul Williams, aka “The Prick”.

When their brother-in-law suddenly winds up dead, his life insurers launch an investigation to prove malicious intent–and quickly set their sights on the sisters, all of whom had ample reason to kill him.

The show’s ensemble cast also includes Claes Bang, who plays John Paul, as well as Brian Gleeson and Daryl McCormack, who play the Claffin brothers.

Three episodes are already available to watch on Apple TV+, and with new episodes dropping every Friday – Bad Sisters is going to have us hooked over the next few weeks.

See how viewers are reacting to the new series below:

