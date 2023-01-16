Eve Hewson to be honored at the Oscar Wilde Awards

Irish actress Eve Hewson will be honored at the US-Ireland Alliance’s annual Oscar Wilde Awards with the Wilde Card Award.

The event returns on March 9, 2023 to J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot production company in Santa Monica.

It was previously announced that fellow Irish actresses Kerry Condon and Jessie Buckley will also be honored at the event.

Trina Vargo, president of the US-Ireland Alliance, noted that “the Wilde Card has been used to bring attention to rising talent who may not yet be a household name, but who we expect will be.”

Eve can next be seen starring as the lead of John Carney’s Flora and Son, which will have its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

She currently stars in Apple TV+’s hit dark comedy series Bad Sisters, which recently received a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Drama Series.

Adapted by and co-starring Sharon Horgan, the Dublin-set series has been renewed for a second season.

Popular Irish band The Coronas will perform at the event.

The band’s seventh album, Time Stopped, was released in October, and went straight to number one on the Irish album charts.

The annual Oscar Wilde Awards, always held on the Thursday before the Academy Awards, celebrates the best Irish talent in the entertainment industry.

Last year, Kenneth Branagh’s film Belfast figured prominently, with Branagh and Jamie Dornan being honoured.