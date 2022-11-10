Irish actress Kerry Condon to be honoured at Oscar Wilde Awards in LA

The US-Ireland Alliance has announced that Irish actress Kerry Condon will be an honoree at the 17th annual Oscar Wilde Awards.

The event returns on March 9, 2023 to J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot production company in Santa Monica.

The 39-year-old has received rave reviews this year for her performance in The Banshees of Inisherin, alongside Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the film’s director Martin McDonagh said he sought to showcase Kerry’s talent in the movie.

“I don’t think I’d quite seen how brilliant she was onstage really captured in the movies. I wanted to make sure that we did that—and she just blew me away,” he gushed.

The actress originated the role of Mairead in McDonagh’s play The Lieutenant of Inishmore at The Royal Shakespeare Company and the Atlantic Theatre Company in New York.

Condon was also seen in McDonagh’s Academy Award-winning film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

On television, Condon was in the third season of Showtime’s Ray Donovan, as well as the series’ successive movie.

Her TV credits also include a lead role in Sharon Horgan’s comedy series Women on the Verge, and a recurring role in Better Call Saul.

The Thurles native will next be seen in the upcoming thriller In The Land of Saints and Sinners alongside Liam Neeson and Ciarán Hinds.

She also lends her voice to the role of Friday in three Avengers films.

The annual Oscar Wilde Awards, always held on the Thursday before the Academy Awards, celebrates the best Irish talent in the entertainment industry.

Last year, Kenneth Branagh’s film Belfast figured prominently, with Branagh and Jamie Dornan being honoured.

The event typically honours three people, so more honourees will be named in future.