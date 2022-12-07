Jessie Buckley to be honoured with Oscar Wilde Award

The US-Ireland Alliance has announced that Irish actress Jessie Buckley will be an honouree at the 17th annual Oscar Wilde Awards.

The event returns on March 9, 2023 to J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot production company in Santa Monica.

It was previously announced that fellow Irish actress, Kerry Condon, will also be honoured at the event.

The Killarney-born Buckley will soon be seen starring in ‘Women Talking’ alongside Frances McDormand, Rooney Mara, and Claire Foy.

She will also star alongside Riz Ahmed in Apple TV+ and Christos Nikou’s sci-fi romance Fingernails and she will reunite with Olivia Colman in Wicked Little Letters.

Earlier this year, Buckley was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter.

She also won the Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Sally Bowles in Cabaret, opposite Eddie Redmayne in London’s West End.

Her performance in Netflix and Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking Of Ending Things, alongside Jesse Plemons, also garnered her a Gotham Independent Film Awards nomination for Best Actress.

In 2018, Buckley starred in Tom Harper’s Wild Rose for which she earned a Best Actress nomination at the British Independent Film Awards and won the Best Actress award for BAFTA Scotland.

In 2019, she starred in Rupert Goold’s Judy, alongside Renee Zellweger, and appeared alongside Emily Watson and Jared Harris in the HBO and Sky Atlantic Emmy-nominated series, Chernobyl.

Trina Vargo, president of the US-Ireland Alliance said: “When Jessie started her career, Andrew Lloyd Webber said that Jessie, is ‘an extraordinary artist.”

“She must not be allowed to be meddled with.’ Her incredible, authentic performances show that she hasn’t been.”

The annual Oscar Wilde Awards, always held on the Thursday before the Academy Awards, celebrates the best Irish talent in the entertainment industry.

Last year, Kenneth Branagh’s film Belfast figured prominently, with Branagh and Jamie Dornan being honoured.

The event typically honours three people, so more honourees will be named in future.