Erin McGregor says ‘yes to the dress’ ahead of wedding to longterm love Terry Kavanagh

Erin McGregor has officially said “yes to the dress” ahead of her wedding to her longterm love Terry Kavanagh.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant announced their engagement last December, and they’re set to tie the knot in 2024.

Taking to Instagram on Friday morning, the bride-to-be shared a snap with her mother Margaret, sister Aoife, daughter Taylor, and sister-in-law Dee at The Wedding Club section in Harvey Nichols.

She captioned the post: “Did I just say YES to my dress 🥰 I took my mam, my daughter and my sister in law to be with me to view the dress of my dreams.”

“And they loved it 🙌 It’s a YES from all of us @theweddingclubofficial has now landed in Dublin in @harveynichols_dublin @harveynichols #bridesof2024 #bridetobe #bride #yestothedress.”

The Wedding Club is a leading stockist of stylish designer bridal wear, with showrooms in London, Birmingham, Dublin & Barcelona.

Erin announced her engagement to her longtime love Terry in December 2022, after he popped the question while she was on stage performing at The Panto.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: “I’m totally speechless, with every hurdle and struggle we’ve been through, we’ve been through it together, and I know whatever comes our way we will take it on as a team.”

“My heart is bursting with all of the love and support from everyone and I’m still trying to process the magic of it all.”

“Our love story might not have been straight forward, but I can’t wait to spend forever with my best friend and my gorgeous family ❤️”

“Here’s to forever with you,” the mum-of-two added.

The couple met in Las Vegas in 2014, and welcomed a son named Harry two years later.

Erin, who is the sister of MMA star Conor McGregor, is also mum to a daughter named Taylor from a previous relationship.