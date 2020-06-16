Emmett Scanlan shares baby scan after announcing his wife Claire Cooper is expecting

Emmett Scanlan shares baby scan after announcing his wife Claire Cooper is...

Emmett Scanlan has shared a photo of his baby’s scan, after announcing his wife Claire Cooper is expecting.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2015, announced they were expecting their first child in early May.

The Irish actor has since shared a photo of their baby’s scan, and teased that Claire is due to give birth very soon.

He captioned the post: “‪Coming soon, to a theatre near you. And by ‘theatre’ I mean hospital, and by ‘you’ I mean me…..”

“Coming soon to a hospital theatre near me is what I really meant to say, but it just didn’t have the same ring to it…forget it, It’s over discussed at this point. #BabyScanOfBabyScan.”

Emmett announced Claire’s pregnancy by sharing a photo of her cradling her baby bump on Instagram last month.

He captioned the post: “Inside this angel another Scanlan stretches its horns….”

View this post on Instagram Inside this angel another Scanlan stretches its horns…. A post shared by Emmett J. Scanlan (@scandalous_13) on May 8, 2020 at 2:26am PDT

Emmett and Claire first met on the set of Hollyoaks – when Emmett starred as Brendan Brady, and Claire played Jacqui McQueen.

After three years of dating, the couple then tied the knot in New York on New Year’s Eve in 2015.

Although this will be Emmett’s first child with Claire, the Dublin native is already father to teenage daughter Kayla from a previous relationship.