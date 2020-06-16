Danielle Armstrong opens up about her newborn daughter’s traumatic birth

Danielle Armstrong has opened up about her newborn daughter’s traumatic birth.

The former TOWIE star welcomed her first child, a daughter named Orla, with her fiancé Tom Edney on May 26th.

Danielle has since revealed that she had to be induced in hospital after going ten days over her due date, and she ended up being in labour for 72 hours.

“I was 10 days overdue and they decided to induce me on the Sunday and I went into the hospital at 2pm,” she told New magazine.

“Usually your partner can be with you, but due to the situation with coronavirus everything changed, so I was on a ward with other ladies. I didn’t have any contractions, so they kept me in overnight.”

The 32-year-old explained that she had to abandon her water birth plan after having an epidural, and she was in active labour for over fourteen hours.

“The pain was horrendous, so I ended up having an epidural and so my whole birthing plan went out of the window – I wanted a nice peaceful water birth and did all my hypnobirthing.”

“I was in active labour from 2am until 4.30pm in the afternoon.”

After Danielle finally gave birth to Orla, the newborn was quickly rushed to an incubator, and she was left alone for an hour and a half.

“It was when I saw Tom’s face, and he got quite emotional, that I knew something was wrong,” she continued.

“That’s when I panicked and I was sick with worry. An hour and a half felt like seven hours.”

“It was horrible. I was there on my own like, ‘This is awful.’ But she was just a little bit in shock because she’d been trying to get out for two hours.”

“Then she came back and she was all healthy and I was discharged the next day,” she added.

Danielle announced the arrival of her baby girl on Instagram last month.

