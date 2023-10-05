Emmett J. Scanlan’s daughter Fiáin-Luna rushed to the hospital

Irish actor Emmett J. Scanlon and his wife Claire Cooper have revealed that their daughter Fiáin-Luna has been rushed to the hospital.

Claire, 42, shared the news via Instagram on Wednesday night by posting a photo of their daughter in a hospital crib.

The actress captioned the post: “We had a very tough start to the weekend, so glad our little love is on the mend, curveballs come out of nowhere and sometimes it really does hit so damn hard.”

The couple welcomed Fiáin-Luna, their second child, in November 2022.

They later revealed their daughter’s name translates to “wild moon” from Irish Gaelic, and gushed they have “their very own wild moon.”

The couple welcomed their first child together in July 2020 – a baby boy named Ocean-Torin Scanlan.

A year prior, Emmett and Claire sadly lost a baby, and Claire was left fighting for her life.

To mark National Baby Loss Awareness Week in October 2020, Emmett wrote on Instagram: “July of last year we lost our baby and in the process my wife was left fighting for her life.”

“Exactly 12 months later and after 40 hours of labour with an emergency C-section Ocean-Torin was born.”

“The trauma her body and mind went through in that year is beyond anything I can possibly comprehend.

“Helpless, all I could do was hold her hand. And once again, I fell in love just a little bit more.”