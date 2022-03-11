Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

Electric Picnic fans left devastated after festival sells out in just 30 minutes

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Festival fans were devastated this morning when tickets for Electric Picnic sold out in just 30 minutes.

Electric Picnic will return to Stradbally for the first time since 2019 in September, with incredible headliners like Dermot Kennedy and Picture This.

Sadly, thousands of fans won’t get to attend the festival this year as the 2022 event sold out incredibly fast, prompting many to express their disappointment on Twitter.

The popular festival returns to Stradbally in County Laois from the 2nd to the 4th of September, 2022.

This year’s headlining acts include Megan Thee Stallion, Dermot Kennedy, Picture This, Artic Monkeys, Snow Patrol and Tame Impala.

Check out the full line-up below:

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us