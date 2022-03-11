Electric Picnic fans left devastated after festival sells out in just 30 minutes

Festival fans were devastated this morning when tickets for Electric Picnic sold out in just 30 minutes.

Electric Picnic will return to Stradbally for the first time since 2019 in September, with incredible headliners like Dermot Kennedy and Picture This.

Sadly, thousands of fans won’t get to attend the festival this year as the 2022 event sold out incredibly fast, prompting many to express their disappointment on Twitter.

10,000 people ahead of me for electric picnic tickets and when I finally got through they were sold out 😭 — Rachel ⚡️ (@Rachie_h0ward_) March 11, 2022

What Ticketmaster are basically doing is letting you do all your grocery shopping, then when you get to the till, they tell you the shop is closed #electricpicnic — Cian ☘️🇾🇪 (@Cian_McGivern) March 11, 2022

I was 8000th in the queue for Electric Picnic tickets and they sold out by the time it got to me… 😭😭 — ✨KIKI ✨ (@asthmathicc) March 11, 2022

7 thousand people in front of me in the que for electric picnic and somehow they sold out before I got there 🙁 — Big Dog Darragh (@Darragh2312) March 11, 2022

as if electric picnic tickets sold out when there was 2000 people in front of me — holly (@holmeehan) March 11, 2022

The popular festival returns to Stradbally in County Laois from the 2nd to the 4th of September, 2022.

This year’s headlining acts include Megan Thee Stallion, Dermot Kennedy, Picture This, Artic Monkeys, Snow Patrol and Tame Impala.

Check out the full line-up below: