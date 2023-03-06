DWTS fans are all saying the same thing after Panti Bliss leaves the show in shock elimination

Panti Bliss (aka Rory O’ Neill) became the sixth celebrity to leave Dancing with the Stars on Sunday, as the competition reached the quarter final stages.

The famous drag queen was in the bottom two alongside Brooke Scullion after they received the lowest combined scores.

And following a tense dance off, the judges decided to send Panti and her dance partner Denys Samson home.

After the final results, Panti said: “I’m very sad and everything, but Brooke is like a niece to me, my best friend, I love her with all my heart. Denys is everything. I love this man so much.”

It’s safe to say viewers were outraged over the result, as Panti was an early favourite to win the entire series.

In comments posted on social media, viewers admitted the show “wouldn’t be the same” without Panti.

One fan commented: “You were amazing, 👏👏👏so sorry to see you go.. the show will not be the same…”

“I’m so sorry to see you go, won’t be the same without you. You brought some real class and fun, head up beautiful,” another viewer commented.

A third viewer added: “Can’t believe you guys didn’t make it through. You were by far the best couple, you brought so much to the show. No interest in watching the show without you two.”

Others credited Panti for making history on the show, and thanked the gay rights activist for representing the LGBTQ+ community so well.