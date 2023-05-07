Doireann Garrihy ‘finally’ begins home renovations – six months after buying her first house

Doireann Garrihy has revealed she’s “finally” began her home renovations.

The RTÉ 2FM star, who purchased her first house in October last year, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share an update with her followers.

The Dancing with the Stars host said: “So finally, things are up and running in the house since since the start of this week.”

“I bought the house in October and I completely underestimated how long it takes to get the plans done to renovate, and the over and back and the different ideas and solidifying things.”

“I’ve worked with Ailish and Roisin from Aro Architects, I’ve mentioned them on here before, and they have been absolutely brilliant the whole way through.”

“So this week the work started and hopefully, definitely by autumn things will be ready to go.”

Doireann later shared a video of the construction site, and said with a laugh: “So this is the driveway.”

The Irish presenter took to Instagram last October to celebrate the purchase of her new home.

She wrote at the time: “All I wanted for Christmas this year was a garden for [my dog] Bertie… Christmas came early 🥹🏡❤️.”

“That makes it sound easy 😂 It’s been a wild ride, but we’re homeowners. Now to turn a shell into a cosy spot for 2 💃🏻🐶.”