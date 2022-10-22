Doireann Garrihy celebrates huge milestone: ‘It’s been a wild ride’

Doireann Garrihy has celebrated a huge milestone, admitting: “It’s been a wild ride”.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the RTÉ 2FM presenter revealed she bought a house for her and her adorable pooch Bertie.

She wrote: “All I wanted for Christmas this year was a garden for Bertie… Christmas came early 🥹🏡❤️.”

“That makes it sound easy 😂 It’s been a wild ride, but we’re homeowners. Now to turn a shell into a cosy spot for 2 💃🏻🐶.”

Doireann’s sisters Aoibhin and Ailbhe congratulated her, respectively commenting: “🥺❤️🥺 you got there. So so excited for you…mission as chief interior advisor accepted 👍🏻,” and “Oh happy happy day ❤️❤️❤️ Beyond proud of you ❤️.”

A host of other well-known faces took to the comments section to congratulate the presenter on the huge milestone in her life.

Dancing With The Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian wrote: “Congratulations 🎉 I can only imagine the parties you two going to have 🤗😎😉,” while Room to Improve star Dermot Bannon said: “Congratulations Doireann!!”

Influencer Clementine MacNeice wrote: “Amazing! Huge congrats 🏡 ❤️,” and singer and Dancing With The Stars alum Erica Cody commented: “Ahh amazing! 👏🏾❤️.”

Doireann recently secured the hosting gig for the upcoming series of Dancing With The Stars, taking over from Nicky Byrne.

The RTÉ 2FM presenter said of her new role: “I am ecstatic to be joining the Dancing with the Stars family – the glitziest gang in town! This is a dream come true for me. I cannot wait to get going with the team. I never thought I’d say this but roll on the month of January!”