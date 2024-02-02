Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson reveals secret engagement

Saoirse-Monica Jackson has announced her secret engagement to Scottish DJ Denis Sulta.

The actress, best known for playing Erin Quinn in Derry Girls, went public with their romance in September 2021.

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old subtly shared their engagement news by re-posting a segment of an interview Denis did with Metal Magazine.

In the interview, Denis was asked to share his best memory of 2023, and he replied: “The day I proposed to my fiancee Saoirse.”

Saoirse added a happy crying face emoji, and a GIF of three hearts.

The Londonderry native celebrated her 30th birthday back in November, and appears to be wearing a diamond on her ring finger in the photos – leading fans to believe Denis proposed around her birthday.

Saoirse-Monica shot to fame as Erin Quinn in Channel 4’s Derry Girls in 2018.

The hit sitcom follows the lives of a group of friends who attend an all-girls school in Derry during the Troubles in the 1990s.

Created by Lisa McGee, the series came to an end in 2022.