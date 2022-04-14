Ad
Derry Girls cast share hilarious behind-the-scenes snaps with Liam Neeson

(L-R) James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn), Michelle Mallon (Jamie - Lee O'Donnell),Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson), Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), Orla Mccool (Louisa Clare Harland)
Ciara O'Mahony
Fans were delighted when Liam Neeson made a surprise cameo during the season three premiere of Derry Girls on Tuesday night.

Since the episode aired, the show’s stars Saoirse Monica Jackson and Jamie Lee O’Donnell have shared some behind-the-scenes snaps with the actor on Instagram.

In both snaps, the 69-year-old proved he was a good sport as he pouted for the camera.

 

Jamie Lee captioned her post with the actor: “Serious Acting #derrygirls #legend”.

Meanwhile Saoirse referenced the show in her caption, as she wrote: “For the tape, I would just like to state that this day was an absolute belter.”

The popular sitcom returned to our screens on Tuesday night for a third and final season, and the first episode saw Erin (Saoirse-Monica), Orla (Louisa Harland), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee), and James (Dylan Llewellyn) get taken into custody.

Liam starred as an RUC inspector, and said to the Derry Girls: “Ok, ladies. I’d just like to ask you a few questions.”

The hilarious scene ended with the girls calling in Uncle Colm to wear Liam’s character down.

It’s safe to say fans loved the first episode of season three, and have taken to Twitter to react to the show’s much-anticipated return.

Derry Girls airs Tuesday nights on Channel 4 and All4.

 

