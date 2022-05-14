Danny O’Reilly makes rare appearance with girlfriend Dorottya Krizsan

Danny O’Reilly made a rare appearance with his girlfriend Dorottya Krizsan in Dublin on Friday evening.

The Coronas frontman started dating the model after she starred in the music video for his band’s song Find The Water back in 2019.

The couple were among the well-known faces who attended the opening of the new BodyByrne Gym at the Powerscourt Townhouse.

Keith Duffy hosted the night, which he attended with his wife Lisa and their children Jay and Mia.

Picture This, Lea Heart, Liam Cunningham, Vikings Actors Pollyanna McIntosh and Leo Suter, 2FM’s Laura Fox, singer Brian Kennedy, Irish Former Professional Boxer Bernard Dunne, Andrea Hayes, Gillian and Aisling Quinn, and Matt Cooper also stepped out on the red carpet at the event.

BodyByrne owner Paul Byrne said of the new gym: “This new studio is what I’ve always dreamed of. This is my fifth gym to open. I’m still passionate about training, and this is exactly the way I would have kitted out my ideal studio.”

“My wife, Siobhan, and I just put our heads together to come up with the whole concept and we’re delighted with the result.”

“We have clients coming to us for years and it’s about giving them the best experience and a comfortable environment to work out in.”

“There are no egos at BodyByrne – everybody gets into their gear and gets to work with their own trainer, whether they’re a movie star or a business person.”

Check out more photos from the event below: