Dancing with the Stars contestant Brooke Scullion reveals she turned down THIS popular dating show

Brooke Scullion has revealed she turned down the chance to appear on First Dates.

The Eurovision star is currently competing on RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars, and is one of the favourites to win the show.

The 23-year-old, who is partnered with pro dancer Maurizio Benenato, explained that she said no to doing First Dates as she is happily single.

The Derry native told The Sunday World: “I turned down First Dates because I’m not looking for anyone.”

“I’m not interested at all, to be honest. I just don’t have great experiences and I want it to happen organically if ever.”

When asked about a potential romance between her and her partner Maurizio, Brooke laughed and said: “There isn’t any romance between us. I can understand how it happens because you spend so much time with a single person.”

“I don’t know what’s happening with the others, but I just don’t think I could have a professional and romantic relationship with someone.”

Dancing with the Stars continues tonight at 6:30pm on RTÉ One.