Here’s who is tipped to win the 2023 series of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars

RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars returned to our screens last weekend for it’s fifth season.

Popular presenter Doireann Garrihy joined Jennifer Zamparelli at the helm, taking over from Westlife star Nicky Byrne.

Ahead of tonight’s show, Ladbrokes have revealed which celeb is tipped to win the 2023 series.

Dublin’s favourite drag queen Panti Bliss is the current favourite to win at 5/2, while 2022 Eurovision hopeful Brooke Scullion is narrowing the gap after her odds were slashed to 3/1 from 7/1.

Former Glee Star Damian McGinty rounds off the top three at 6/1.

Popular comic Kevin McGahern has also emerged as another serious contender in recent days and can be backed at 6/1. Irish soccer hero Stephanie Roche and beauty guru Suzanne Jackson are also currently sitting at 6/1.

Derry Girls star Leah O’Rourke is at 12/1, while 2FM breakfast star Carl Mullan and Irish rugby legend Shane Byrne are both tied at 16/1.

Former State Pathologist Marie Cassidy is at 20/1 and Dublin football stalwart Paul Brogan is the rank outsider at odds of 33/1.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “This series of Dancing with the Stars is already shaping up to be absolute TV gold and while it’s still early days, Panti Bliss and Brooke Scullion are the most popular choices with punters for the Glitterball Trophy!”

Dancing with the Stars continues tonight at 6:30pm on RTÉ One.