Colin Farrell tipped for Oscar glory after winning major award at Venice Film Festival

Colin Farrell has been tipped for Oscar glory, after winning a major award at the Venice Film Festival.

The Dublin native was honoured with the best actor award at the star-studded event over the weekend, for his lead role in The Banshees Of Inisherin.

The film’s director Martin McDonagh also received the award for best screenplay at the festival.

Congratulations to Colin Farrell on winning Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival. #BansheesMovie #Venezia79 pic.twitter.com/XMx1HpoDYY — The Banshees of Inisherin (@Banshees_Movie) September 10, 2022

The movie has received rave reviews since it premiered at the festival, and it had the longest standing ovation of any film at the event, as the audience was on their feet for 15 minutes.

Film critics are now predicting Colin will receive his first Oscar nomination for his role in the movie.

The 46-year-old stars alongside Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin, 14 years after they appeared in Martin McDonagh’s debut feature film In Bruges in 2008.

The movie earned them both nominations for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes in 2009, which Colin ended up winning.

Alongside numerous awards, Martin won the gong for Best Original Screenplay at the BAFTAs that same year, and In Bruges was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards in 2009.

The Banshees of Inisherin is set on a fictional Irish island in 1923.

Colin and Brendan play two lifelong friends, Padraic and Colm, who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship.

With the support of his sister Siobhan (Kerry Condon), who along with the local policeman’s son Dominic (Barry Keoghan) has her own qualms within the small island community, a confused and devastated Padraic attempts to reignite their relationship.

But when Colm delivers a shocking ultimatum, events start to escalate.

The movie was filmed on the Irish island of Inis Mór last July, which Goss.ie exclusively revealed last summer.