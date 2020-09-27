Colin Farrell stars in new film about the inspiring work of the Irish Homeless Street Leagues

The Irish movie tackles the role sports can have in helping homeless people and recovering addicts to reclaim their lives

Colin Farrell has starred in a new film about the inspiring work of the Irish Homeless Street League.

Street Leagues hit cinemas across the country on Friday, and follows the story of the Dublin-based non-profit organisation that uses the power of sport to help homeless people and recovering addicts reclaim their lives.

The Hollywood actor, who is an ambassador for the team, features in the Daniel Holmes directed film – which follows a group of the players as they rise from their daily struggles to compete on the world stage in the Homeless World Cup, finding self-worth and a sense of purpose along the way.

Street Leagues showcases the dramatic ripple effect that’s possible within any society when its marginalised members are empowered to fulfil their true potential.

Colin admitted that the players struggles are similar to what he has been through, saying: “I’ve been to rehab. I’ve been an alcoholic and a drug addict but the only difference is I had something of a film career to step back into.

“It can happen to any of us, there’s so many factors involved.”

Founder of the non-profit Sean Kavanagh highlighted the importance of their work: “The reason why sport is so effective at changing people’s mindset is that when you’re playing sport, you’re out of your environment.

“You become a different person. You’re no longer troubled by the baggage of your lifestyle and all your problems are forgotten.”

Street Leagues is in cinemas in Ballincollig, Belfast, Cork, Dundalk, Galway, Limerick, Sligo, Tralee, and Wexford now – with tickets available to purchase HERE.

All proceeds will go directly to the Irish Homeless Street Leagues.

