Cillian Murphy casts doubt over whether he’ll reprise his role for Peaky Blinders film

Cillian Murphy has cast doubt over whether he’ll reprise his role for a Peaky Blinders film.

The Irish actor stars as Thomas Shelby in the hit BBC drama.

The season finale of the show’s sixth and final season aired last April, and fans have been calling for Cillian to return to the franchise ever since.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone UK, Cillian admitted that the storyline “has to be right” for him to consider reprising his role as the iconic character.

“If there’s more story there, I’d love to do it.”

“But it has to be right. Steve Knight wrote 36 hours of television, and we left on such a high. I’m really proud of that last season. So, it would have to feel legitimate and justified to do more.”

It comes after the actor teased a film was in the works last year, telling Today FM’s Dermot & Dave: “I’ve still not read it [the script] but that’s the plan, the plan is to make a film and to continue the story but in the cinematic world rather than on the television.”

“The television part of the story is finished,” Cillian continued at the time. “If there’s more stories to tell, I’m there I just haven’t read it yet but it’s close apparently.”

Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight previously told iHeart Radio: “I can tell you that there’s going to be a film, a feature film.”

“I’m writing it right now. I mean, I’m nearly done writing it, and we’re going to shoot it… I’m setting up some film and television studios in Digbeth in Birmingham.”