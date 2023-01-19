Christy Dignam thanks fans for ‘support and well wishes’ amid health battle

Christy Dignam has thanked fans for their “support and well wishes” amid his health battle.

The 62-year-old was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, which there is “no cure” for, on St. Patrick’s Day in 2013.

Earlier this week, the Aslan star’s family asked for prayers as they confirmed he is receiving palliative care at his home.

Christy’s daughter Kiera wrote on Facebook on Wednesday: “My Dad just asked me to thank everyone for their support, well wishes and kind words over the last couple of days.”

“It has been and will be tough but it’s really given him a boost so thank you all!”

A statement shared on behalf of Christy’s family earlier this week confirmed: “In July 2022, Christy was admitted to Beaumont Hospital and spent the next six months in the care of the Haematology and Cardiac Care team.”

“Sending all my love and good wishes to Christy Dignam and his family. He's at home with the most important people in his world and we're all thinking of them at this time.” Ryan pic.twitter.com/C2VghWRKPh — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) January 17, 2023

“Since December, Christy has been at home and is being cared for lovingly by family, with the support of a palliative care team.”

“The Dignam family thanks everyone for keeping Christy in their thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time,” the statement concluded.