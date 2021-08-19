Charlene McKenna left ‘weeping’ after kind stranger finds her missing wedding ring

The actress lost her wedding ring while filming a movie in West Cork this week

Charlene McKenna was left “weeping with joy” this week, after a kind stranger found her missing wedding ring in West Cork.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Irish actress told her Instagram followers that she had lost her wedding ring while filming on Tralispean beach.

The 37-year-old, who was shooting scenes for a film based on Graham Norton’s book Holding, wrote: “Lovely people of West Cork I lost my wedding ring while filming on Tralispean beach yesterday in #Skibareen. I am absolutely gutted.”

“If anyone sees a little plain gold wedding band please contact me here… our things were back near the wall so we don’t think the tide could take it.”

Hours later, Charlene revealed that a kind stranger with a “magic metal detector” managed to find her missing ring.

Sharing a photo of the ring back on her left hand, the Monaghan native wrote on Instagram: “WE FOUND IT!!!! Thank you MICK and your magic metal detector. And St. Anthony.”

“Weeping with joy and might need a stiff drink!!! Thank you to everyone for your kind hopeful messages and your positivity.”

“And to all the people on the beach who went blind looking at sand and rocks with me,” she added.

Charlene married her actor husband Adam Rothenberg back in January, with just six guests in attendance.

The couple tied the knot at Castle Leslie in Charlene’s home county of Monaghan, before sharing stunning snaps from their big day on Instagram.

The couple started dating after they met on the set of Ripper Street in 2012.