Celebrity stylist Clementine MacNiece shares wedding dress details after tying the knot

Clementine MacNiece has shared her stunning wedding dress details, after tying the knot this week.

The celebrity stylist married her longtime love Jamie Lynch at Kilshane House in Co. Tipperary on Thursday.

The fashionista stunned in an all-over-lace gown, which featured a scalloped open back detail, and a luxurious 6’ train.

Clementine has since revealed she picked up her wedding dress at The One bridal shop in Rathmines.

The gown was designed by bridal atelier Varca, a Chicago-based brand which creates custom and collection dresses which are made-to-measure.

Clementine wore the brand’s lace Sinead gown, but made it her own by altering the dress to have chic shoulder pads.

The couple planned their big day in just a few months, as they only got engaged back in June.

Their wedding was attended by a host of well-known faces, including Clementine’s best friend and social media star James Patrice – who was her Man of Honour.

The guest list also included influencers Tara O’Farrell, Mark Rogers, and Aimee Connolly, who all shared snaps from her nuptials on Instagram.

