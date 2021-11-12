Celebrity stylist Clementine MacNeice shares first photo from wedding to longtime love Jamie Lynch

Clementine MacNeice has shared the first photo from her wedding to Jamie Lynch.

The celebrity stylist married her longtime love Jamie in a stunning ceremony at Kilshane House in Co. Tipperary on Thursday.

The fashionista stunned in an all-lace gown, which featured an open back detail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clémentine MacNeice (@clementinemacneice)

Sharing the first photo of them as newlyweds on Instagram, Clementine simply captioned the post with the date of their wedding.

The couple planned their big day in just a few months, as they only got engaged back in June.

Their wedding was attended by a host of well-known faces, including Clementine’s best friend and social media star James Patrice – who was her Man of Honour.

The guest list also included influencers Tara O’Farrell, Mark Rogers, and Aimee Connolly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Patrice (@james_patrice)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Rogers Beauty (@m.rbeauty)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara Makeup (@tara_makeup)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aimee Connolly – Makeup Artist (@aimeeconnolly_com)