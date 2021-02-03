The actress welcomed her second child with husband Daithi O’Caoimh last month

Caroline Morahan shares first look at her newborn daughter

Caroline Morahan has shared a photo of her newborn daughter for the first time.

The actress welcomed her second child with husband Daithi O’Caoimh last month, giving birth to a baby girl named Ava Penelope.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Once Upon A Time star shared a sweet snap of her baby, writing: “This picture was taken 3 weeks ago when this little peach arrived and we all fell in love 💕💕💕”

“Ava Penelope has brought so much joy (and extra laundry) into our lives. We can’t wait for our family and friends to get to cuddle her for real 💕💕💕”

Friends and fans commented on the sweet snap to wish their best to the mom-of-two.

Glenda Gilson wrote: “Great news, congratulations Caroline xx”, while Lucy Kennedy commented: “You had a baby girl!!!!!!!! Ah God, I’m so happy for you guys Xxx❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Caroline and her husband, Daithi O’Caoimh, tied the knot back in 2012, and welcomed their first child Rowan in August 2019.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent last weekend, Caroline admitted she was “in denial” when her contractions began, thinking they were just “warning shots”.

She explained: “My husband was looking at me saying: ‘You’re nine months’ pregnant, you’re overdue, isn’t there a chance that this is it?’

“We laboured at home and when I finally agreed it might be time for the doula to come, she told us to get ourselves to the hospital ASAP. Lucky she did as we would’ve had the baby in the car. We got to the hospital just in time.”