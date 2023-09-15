Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian confirmed for Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian have been confirmed for Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland.

The once-off special will air on Virgin Media One on Wednesday, September 20 at 9pm.

The show will see celebs from various strands of Irish life take to the sofa and react to the very best of television as it happens.

Brian said: “People used to contact me on Instagram and say ‘OMG if they ever do a Celebrity Gogglebox you and Arthur should do it’.”

“It’s so funny and when it came through, I was like Arthur oh my god… You are never going to believe it, because we watch the show and I just can’t believe it, it’s such an institution and it has been running for years and the show just gets better, we watch telly all the time and we talk a lot while we watch, just to sit down and be part of such a franchise like this we are so obsessed with the fact they asked us, and we were like straight away yes! When do you need us to start?”

Meanwhile, Arthur said: “Seriously where to start? Being part of Gogglebox for this special is just beyond exciting for me. I will never ever forget watching the first season of The Show it was unforgettable. I mean especially doing with my husband it’s going to be so much fun. I can’t wait. Let’s do this!”

Virgin Media stars Tommy Bowe, Karen Koster and Martin King, TikTok star Tadhg Fleming, Kerry Katona and Alison Spittle, and Tommy Tiernan, Hector Ó hEochagáin and Laurita Blewitt have all been confirmed for the line-up so far.